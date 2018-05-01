Selena Gomez To Release New Single For '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Soundtrack

Selena Gomez is coming back to fans with a new single!
The 25-year-old superstar announced her return to music with a new song – "Back to You" – for the upcoming "13 Reasons Why" soundtrack. "Back to You" drops May 10, just eight days before season 2 of the hit Netflix series premieres.
Sel shared the polaroid-themed cover art for the track in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
"I'm so excited for you guys to hear it," Selena captioned the pic.
Last year, the "Wolves" singer released a haunting cover of Yaz's "Only You" for the first season of "13 Reasons Why." Selena is credited as an executive producer on the series, along with her mom Mandy Teefey.
After season one became a massive hit, Selena even got matching tattoos with the show's stars Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman. Watch them explain their sweet relationship with Sel below!