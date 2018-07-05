Selena Gomez Reunites With Her 'Brudder' David Henrie At Disneyland!

In a series of snap the two can be seen ticking tennis shoes and munching on popcorn.

Superfans know that the House of Mouse is where Selena got her start, so it's no surprise that she wanted to hang with her pals at the happiest place on earth on a day off. Selena played Alex Russo on the show while Henrie played her brother Justin Russo.

Selena gave a funny nod to their former sibling situation on TV and captioned another photo, "Brudder & sissy" and another "family vacation vibes."

The pair have always remained close off-screen. Selena hit David's wedding to Maria Cahill last year.

It just goes to show — family sticks together.