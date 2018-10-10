Selena Gomez Seeking Mental Health Treatment After An 'Emotional Breakdown' (Report)

Selena Gomez is reportedly seeking mental health treatment following an "emotional breakdown."
The pop superstar has entered a psychiatric facility on the East Coast, TMZ reported on Wednesday. Sources told the outlet that she was taken to Los Angeles hospital Cedars-Sinai in late September for an "alarmingly low" white blood cell count, and got re-admitted last week after the numbers didn't improve.
(Getty Images)
Selena was left "despondent" over her condition and fell into a "downward emotional spiral," per TMZ. Now, she is said to be receiving dialectical behavior therapy, or DBT, a treatment she has gotten before and discussed most recently in a candid Instagram Live session with fans last month. The "Back to You" singer also touched upon her longtime journey with depression while answering questions from followers.
Her newest reported struggle comes on the heels of a social media break, which she announced with an Instagram post on Sept. 23. The 26-year-old shared a smiling selfie alongside an explanation for why she was signing off indefinitely.
"As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given," she wrote in part. "Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember – negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."
It's not the first time Selena has taken time away from the spotlight to focus on self-care. In 2016, she announced that she was stepping back amid issues including panic attacks, which she clarified were among the potential side effects of lupus.
She also canceled portions of her "Stars Dance" tour back in 2013 and 2014 as a result of her illness, which she hadn't yet made public at the time.
Access has reached out to Selena's reps for comment.
-- Erin Biglow