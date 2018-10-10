Selena Gomez Seeking Mental Health Treatment After An 'Emotional Breakdown' (Report)

"As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given," she wrote in part. "Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember – negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."

It's not the first time Selena has taken time away from the spotlight to focus on self-care. In 2016, she announced that she was stepping back amid issues including panic attacks, which she clarified were among the potential side effects of lupus.

She also canceled portions of her "Stars Dance" tour back in 2013 and 2014 as a result of her illness, which she hadn't yet made public at the time.

Access has reached out to Selena's reps for comment.