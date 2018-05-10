Selena Gomez Seemingly Sings About Ex Justin Bieber On New Track 'Back To You'

"[She] is someone I love dearly," he said about Selena. "I'm never going to stop loving her. I'm never going to stop checking in on her. I don’t think if you end a relationship, you should end that, unless it was super toxic and you guys were hurting each other physically or mentally. We always respected each other and we still respect each other."

When asked if there was a chance the couple could get back together, the 24-year-old kept the possibility open.

"I don’t know what happens. I don't know what is going to happen in the future. I think we both gotta do some soul searching ourselves and figure out ourselves before we can just try to figure out each other," he added.

Will Selena and Justin find their way back to each other again? Only time will tell.