Selena Gomez Seemingly Sings About Ex Justin Bieber On New Track 'Back To You'

Is Selena Gomez's bittersweet new song about her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber? Fans think so!
The 25-year-old dropped "Back To You" on Thursday, and the track's lyrics seemingly explain her feelings towards her ex.
"You can break my heart in two / But when it heals, it beats for you … I know I'd go back to you," Sel sings.
Selena and Justin, 24, first started dating on and off in 2011 before ultimately calling it quits in 2014. The couple, dubbed by fans as Jelena, appeared to have reconciled in 2017 – shortly after the "Kill 'Em With Kindness" singer split from the Weeknd.
"Let a couple years water down how I'm feeling about you," she sings in the beginning of the song, which may reference the time they spent apart.
Selena goes on to sing "And what’s the point in hiding / When everybody knows we got unfinished business" in the new track.
Could this line be alluding to how the pair handled their rekindled romance? Selena and Justin were not shy about their reunion, publicly spotted kissing at hockey games, holding hands down the street and even jetting off to Jamaica for Justin's dad Jeremy's wedding in February.
For what it's worth, Justin echoed a similar sentiment as "Back To You" when he spoke with Access in 2014 when he discussed his hit album "Purpose."
"[She] is someone I love dearly," he said about Selena. "I'm never going to stop loving her. I'm never going to stop checking in on her. I don’t think if you end a relationship, you should end that, unless it was super toxic and you guys were hurting each other physically or mentally. We always respected each other and we still respect each other."
When asked if there was a chance the couple could get back together, the 24-year-old kept the possibility open.
"I don’t know what happens. I don't know what is going to happen in the future. I think we both gotta do some soul searching ourselves and figure out ourselves before we can just try to figure out each other," he added.
Will Selena and Justin find their way back to each other again? Only time will tell.