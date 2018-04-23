Selena Gomez Shaves Her Head & Debuts Her New Undercut

Selena's hairstylists Marissa Marino and Tim Duenas dished on Selena's new look on their Instagram pages.

"My girl #selenagomez at it again...she loves to keep me on my toes! Thanks @timduenashair for making her undercut dreams come true," Marissa wrote.

The "Wolves" singer is currently in Germany to celebrate her sold out Puma collection with the brand. Selena collaborated on the Phenom Lux shoes, with every purchase benefiting the Lupus Research Alliance.