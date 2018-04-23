Selena Gomez Shaves Her Head & Debuts Her New Undercut

Selena Gomez just shaved her head … sort of.

The 25-year-old superstar debuted and epic new hairdo on Monday, which features a small shaved section near the nape of her neck. Selena revealed the glamorous undercut when she posted a pic with her hair pulled back into a high braided ponytail. 

Always need a subtle change. @puma Germany family time ???? grateful for the welcome!

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Selena's hairstylists Marissa Marino and Tim Duenas dished on Selena's new look on their Instagram pages.

"My girl #selenagomez at it again...she loves to keep me on my toes! Thanks @timduenashair for making her undercut dreams come true," Marissa wrote.

The "Wolves" singer is currently in Germany to celebrate her sold out Puma collection with the brand. Selena collaborated on the Phenom Lux shoes, with every purchase benefiting the Lupus Research Alliance.

She showed off her chic sneakers in this Instagram post on Sunday.

"Decided to come to Germany to meet my @puma family and THANK THEM and THANK YOU for my first shoe collab being sold out," Sel captioned the pic.

Decided to come to Germany to meet my @puma family and THANK THEM and THANK YOU for my first shoe collab being sold out!! ???? also for every shoe you bought, you gave to the lupus alliance foundation a donation!

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

What do you think – is the undercut Hollywood's next hair trend?

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News