Selena Gomez Sizzles In A Bikini On A Sun-Filled Boat Ride: See The Hot Pics!

Selena Gomez soaks up summer in a bikini on August 15, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
Selena Gomez is soaking up the last days of summer and looking sizzling hot while she's at it!
The 26-year-old singer slipped into a cute tropical bikini and hit the open ocean on a boat over the last days of summer, and made sure to share pics of the action on her Instagram on Thursday.
In the pics, Sel is rocking a floral print bikini and a set of gold earrings. Her hair is down and windblown and she's really showcasing her addable new bangs. The typically private star — remember she stopped following practically everyone on Insta this year — seems seems to be having the best time ever in the cute pics! She was accompanied by a gaggle of gal pals on the boating outing and in every snap she's laughing, smiling or looking expertly cool and casual.
Basically, in case you were wondering, Selena is living her best life right now.