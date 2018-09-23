Selena Gomez, Sofia Vergara & More Support Jennifer Lopez At Her Las Vegas Residency

Jennifer Lopez's A-list pals brought all they have to see her kill it in Las Vegas one more time!

Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Dua Lipa were among the stars on hand for the penultimate weekend of JLo's "All I Have" residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The celebs posed backstage in Jennifer's dressing room for a series of fun photos while celebrating with dancing, singing and playing music, Access has learned. Of course, Jen's beau Alex Rodriguez popped in for a group pic and she made sure to include him in the girl squad for a pretty understandable reason.