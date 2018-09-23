Selena Gomez, Sofia Vergara & More Support Jennifer Lopez At Her Las Vegas Residency

Jennifer Lopez's A-list pals brought all they have to see her kill it in Las Vegas one more time!
Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Dua Lipa were among the stars on hand for the penultimate weekend of JLo's "All I Have" residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.
The celebs posed backstage in Jennifer's dressing room for a series of fun photos while celebrating with dancing, singing and playing music, Access has learned. Of course, Jen's beau Alex Rodriguez popped in for a group pic and she made sure to include him in the girl squad for a pretty understandable reason.
"Fun night w these beauties," she wrote on Instagram, tagging A-Rod alongside the women in her snap because "he's a beauty too."
Alex also gave fans an up-close peek at his ladylove doing her thing onstage. The baseball legend shared a mid-concert video on his Instagram story, and captured another famous fan enjoying the show.
(Evan Rogers)
(Evan Rogers)
Selena looked like she was having a total blast while singing along to JLo's hit "On the Floor," and even turned around to tell A-Rod how impressed she was.
"I'm so happy! It's so good!" she said with a smile.
"All I Have" kicked off in January 2016 and wraps for good on Sept. 29. JLo fans who haven't scored tickets are sadly out of luck – the final run is sold out.
Back in June, the star honored the residency's 100th show with a giant cake and a post-concert karaoke outing with her crew – and she knows how to get down before taking the stage, too.
Alex has been supportive throughout the last leg of JLo's Sin City stay, and posted a cute behind-the-scenes look at her "#pregameroutine" last week. In the clip, Alex stood behind Jen as she danced to her track "Dinero" featuring Cardi B and DJ Khaled while wearing glasses and a towel on her head.
"She does this before every show. Seriously," he captioned the vid.
-- Erin Biglow