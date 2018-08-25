Selena Gomez Teases Collaboration With Cardi B, DJ Snake & Ozuna

Selena Gomez has got something up her sleeve!

The 25-year-old pop star took to her Instagram Story on Friday to tease her surprise collaboration with Cardi B, DJ Snake and Ozuna. Selena was glowing in a series of clips while wearing a white tank top, red earrings and a cherry lip after seemingly putting in some hard work on the music video set.

"So basically, they asked me after I'm sweating to do liners and to do everything. So now I look like this and, of course, the queen looks flawless as always," she said in one snap before turning the camera to Cardi.

