Selena Gomez Tweets Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Her New Music Video For 'Back To You'

Selena Gomez on the set of "Back To You." (Credit: Twitter)
Selena Gomez is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look of her new music video, "Back To You."
The 25-year-old singer shared a couple photos on her Twitter account on Thursday showing off different moments for her upcoming video. In one snap she's rocking a set of white jean shorts and an orange top. She has a short cropped hairdo with bangs and she is sitting in the grass looking out into the distance. The photo is captioned, "Overthinking every word and I hate it because it's not me."
In the other, she's in a red-lit room and rocking a beaded, feathered blouse. She captioned this snap, "I know I'd go back to you."
"Back to You" appears on the "13 Reasons Why" Season 2 soundtrack. The lyric video has already been released and the new music video is expected to be released this summer.