Selma Blair Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis In Emotional Post: 'I Hope To Give Some Hope To Others'

Selma Blair is speaking out about her health.
The 46-year-old actress shared an emotional post with her followers on Saturday, announcing that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August. Selma decided to reveal the news after a wardrobe fitting with costume designer Allisa Swanson for her new Netflix show, "Another Life."
"She carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself," Selma wrote on Instagram. "I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."
The "Cruel Intentions" star also thanked friends Jaime King, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Tara Subkoff and Noah Newman and her show's producers and crew members for their support after she revealed she was diagnosed at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.
"I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself," she continued. "And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share."
According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the disease affects more than 2.3 million people worldwide. The organization describes MS as an "unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body."
Selma isn't the first celebrity to speak out about MS. Jack Osbourne revealed his diagnosis in 2012, while Jamie Lynn Sigler announced in 2016 that she had been diagnosed with the disease 15 years earlier.
-- Gabi Duncan