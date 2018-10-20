Selma Blair Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis In Emotional Post: 'I Hope To Give Some Hope To Others'

Selma Blair is speaking out about her health.

The 46-year-old actress shared an emotional post with her followers on Saturday, announcing that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August. Selma decided to reveal the news after a wardrobe fitting with costume designer Allisa Swanson for her new Netflix show, "Another Life."

"She carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself," Selma wrote on Instagram. "I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."