Selma Blair Reveals She Auditioned For 'Buffy' And 'Dawson's Creek' Leading Roles

(Getty Images)
Selma Blair was almost Joey Potter and maybe could have been Buffy the Vampire Slayer!
The stunning star shared an epic throwback post on Instagram last week in honor of the 20th anniversary of "Dawson's Creek" and shared a pic alongside pals Sarah Michelle Gellar and Katie Holmes.
She captioned her vintage picture, "In honor of #creekweek and all things new again, I have always admired these ladies. Even if I didn’t get the part of #joeypotter. That role was all @katieholmes212 and I loved watching her from the start. I auditioned for #Buffy but didn’t even come close. But I have a friend for life. Love you @sarahmgellar this was the night we won #bestkiss #mtvmovieawards2000."
The photo Selma shared was from the MTV Movie Awards in 2000 where she and SMG won best kiss for "Cruel Intentions." The 1999 cult classic turned the then-young actress into a bonafide movie star. Clearly, everything worked out in the end.
But according to "Dawson's Creek" creator Kevin Williamson, the role of Joey Potter was nearly Selma's.
"Joe was written to be a tomboy and everyone was coming in being very much a tomboy," Williamson told The Hollywood Reporter . "We were very close to going with Selma Blair, who was amazing. She read it very tough, with a lot of heart."
And in a funny twist, Katie actually auditioned for the role of Buffy. She explained to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that she went out for the vampire-slaying role, but timing didn't work out.
"I was a junior in high school, and I went out to L.A. for a pilot season, and I tried out for 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and ... the scheduling ... well, it didn't work out," she explained. "I got close and then a year later, they were casting 'Dawson's Creek,' so it was weird."
Like we said, clearly everything worked out in the end — but can you imagine any of these gals in different roles!?
WATCH: 'Dawson's Creek's Mary-Margaret Humes & John Wesley Shipp React To EW Reunion Snub: 'I Wish I Could Have Been There' (EXCLUSIVE!)
No brightcove id