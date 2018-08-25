Senator John McCain Dies At 81 After Battle With Brain Cancer

Senator John McCain passed away on Saturday, August 25, at the age of 81.

McCain's office released the following statement on Saturday following his death.

"Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years."

McCain was a force in the political arena. While he was twice-defeated in two presidential races, he never lost his spirit and patriotism and continued on to serve as a longtime Arizona politician.

McCain began his career as a naval bomber pilot and he survived five-and-a-half years as a Vietnam prisoner of war. The experience didn't become the defining moment of his career, instead he used his wartime experience to transition into a political career that spanned over 40 years.

He first began his career as a Navy Senate liaison, then as a member of the House and then ultimately, he took over a Senate seat from Barry Goldwater.

Even while he battled cancer and moved back to his Arizona home for treatment, McCain continued to stay relevant in the political arena. He openly bashed President Trump's policies on Twitter and made sure to make his voice heard.

McCain left Washington in December and spent the last months of his life at his home in Arizona, surrounded by his family.

In a memoir published in May, McCain wrote that he hated to leave the world this early, but was grateful for the time he had.

"It's been quite a ride. I've known great passions, seen amazing wonders, fought in a war, and helped make peace," McCain wrote. "I've lived very well and I've been deprived of all comforts. I've been as lonely as a person can be and I've enjoyed the company of heroes. I've suffered the deepest despair and experienced the highest exultation.

"I made a small place for myself in the story of America and the history of my times."

McCain is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Cindy, and his five children, Meghan, Bridget, John, James and Sidney.

Details on his services have not been made available yet.