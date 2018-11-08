Serena Williams and Hubby Alexis Ohanian Take Date Night To The Brand Genius Gala

The couple attended so that Serena could accept an award for the Brand Visionary Award for her achievements in sports branding.

After being introduced by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, she gave an inspirational speech encouraging young girls to always believe in themselves.

"I have to say that hard work and dedication are the cornerstones of success. And if you believe in yourself even when others are doubting you and society is pushing you down, it's so important to always have that belief in yourself," she said. "I continue to raise me voice in hopes of breaking barriers and making it easier for those coming up after me."