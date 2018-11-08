Serena Williams and Hubby Alexis Ohanian Take Date Night To The Brand Genius Gala

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian were decked out for an award-winning date night!
The couple stepped away from their parenting duties on Wednesday night to attend the 2018 Adweek Brand Genius Gala in New York City.
Serena looked stunning in a shimmery dress complete with a beige checkered corset bodice and a gold sequin shirt. Her hubby Alexis looked sharp in an all-black tuxedo with a black bowtie.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2018 Brand Genius Awards at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 7, 2018 in New York City.
The couple attended so that Serena could accept an award for the Brand Visionary Award for her achievements in sports branding.
After being introduced by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, she gave an inspirational speech encouraging young girls to always believe in themselves.
"I have to say that hard work and dedication are the cornerstones of success. And if you believe in yourself even when others are doubting you and society is pushing you down, it's so important to always have that belief in yourself," she said. "I continue to raise me voice in hopes of breaking barriers and making it easier for those coming up after me."
Serena Williams and Anna Wintour attend the 2018 Brand Genius Awards at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 7, 2018 in New York City.
The tennis star added that the most successful people (especially brand owners) are those that have continued to be successful after overcoming failure.
She also made sure to thank her hubby watching from the audience, her family, and her infant daughter Olympia, who was born back in 2017.
Seems like a pretty successful date night, don't you think?