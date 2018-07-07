Serena Williams 'Cried' After Missing Her Daughter's First Steps While Training At Wimbledon

Serena Williams strikes an incredible balance between mom and athlete, but even she is bound to miss some of her daughter's milestones.
The seven-time Wimbledon winner, who is currently vying for an eighth title, was busy practicing for her next match when her 10-month-old, Alexis Olympia, had an important first.
"She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried," Serena admitted on Twitter on Saturday.
Other parents filled the tennis star's mentions with compassionate comments, reflecting on their own missed firsts and finding the silver lining of her tough moment.
"It's alright, she's just practicing. She wanted to practice while you were gone so she can put on a better show for mama," one fan tweeted.
"She missed you winning 23 grand slam titles but will still know you're the best tennis player of all time," another wrote. "You'll have thousands of magic moments with her, don't worry!"
Serena gave birth to Olympia, her first child with now-husband Alexis Ohanian, in September. Since then, she's documented dozens of sweet mother-daughter moments on Instagram – including funny videos of the tot playing patty-cake and sipping from a Gatorade bottle.
Alexis and Olympia are currently in London with Serena as she competes. The 36-year-old has won all of her matches thus far, most recently edging out Kristina Mladenovic of France in her third-round match on Friday. Next, she is scheduled to face off against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina.