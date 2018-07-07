Serena Williams 'Cried' After Missing Her Daughter's First Steps While Training At Wimbledon

Serena Williams strikes an incredible balance between mom and athlete, but even she is bound to miss some of her daughter's milestones.

The seven-time Wimbledon winner, who is currently vying for an eighth title, was busy practicing for her next match when her 10-month-old, Alexis Olympia, had an important first.

"She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried," Serena admitted on Twitter on Saturday.