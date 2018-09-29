Serena Williams Sings 'I Touch Myself' Topless To Raise Awareness For Breast Cancer

Serena Williams is stepping out of her comfort zone in order to raise awareness for breast cancer.
The tennis champion recorded a video where she's topless and singing The Divinyls hit song, "I Touch Myself."
Serena revealed that doing the video in the buff definitely took her out of her comfort zone, but she felt compelled to do it in order to raise more awareness.
"Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that," Serena wrote alongside the video.
According to Serena, the video was filmed as part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first.
Way to go, Serena!