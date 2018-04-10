Seth Meyers' Wife Gives Birth To Their Son Axel Strahl In The Lobby of Their Apartment!

Seth Meyers' baby boy made quite the entrance!

The "Late Night With Seth Meyers" host revealed that he and his wife, Alexi Ashe, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, but they didn't quite make it to the hospital. Seth told his audience during his Monday show that their son, Axel Strahl, was born in the lobby of their New York City apartment building.

"I called 911 and over the course of a minute conversation, I said, 'We're about to have a baby — we're having a baby — we had a baby,'" he told the audience.

He thanked the New York Police Department, who arrived moments after their baby and helped cut the chord. And Seth also heaped praise on his neighbors who put towels in the dryer to keep his son warm after his speedy arrival.

This is the second child for the happy couple. They are already parents to 2-year-old son, Ashe Olson.

Congrats to the whole family!