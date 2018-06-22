Seth Rogen Is Over Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Social Media PDA

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson haven't been shy about showing the world how in love they are, but some of the couple's famous friends may be over their ongoing PDA.

After making their relationship Instagram official on May 29, Ari and Pete went on to get matching tattoos, move in and get engaged all in the span of one month. The couple has taken fans along for the ride, documenting their love through photos and sweet comments on social media.

Ariana Grande Goes To Disneyland With Pete Davidson Following Engagement News

On Thursday, the "Saturday Night Live" cast member shared a sexy snap of his fiancée in lingerie on the set of her new music video with Nicki Minaj, "Bed." He captioned the pic "What the actual f—k," along with a heart-eyed emoji.

what the actual fuck ????

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer clearly loved the sweet gesture, commenting, "I love you" on the pic. This spurred Pete to reply, "love u more tho."

While some found Ariana and Pete’s flirtatious banter sweet, it appeared to be a little much for comedian Seth Rogen.

"Guys seriously," he replied, seemingly begging to be spared from the couple’s PDA. He isn't alone in that sentiment – the comment spawned well over 10,000 likes from Pete’s followers!

Seth Rogen Is Over Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Social Media PDA

(Instagram)

The 24-year-old replied to Seth and defended his love for Ariana. "When ur getting married to the hottest girl in the world you tell me how you'd act," he wrote. 

Awkward. 

Pete Davidson Says Strangers Tip Their Hats To Him Now That He's Engaged To Ariana Grande

On Wednesday, Pete revealed on "The Tonight Show" that his relationship makes him feel like a winner.

"I feel like I won a contest … I’m a lucky motherf—ker."

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News