‘Sex And The City’ Star Lynn Cohen Dead At 86

Lynn Cohen has passed away at the age of 86.

The “Sex and the City” star died Friday, her rep confirmed to The Wrap.

She was known for playing Magda, Miranda Hobbes’ Ukrainian housekeeper and nanny on the hit HBO show and following movies.

The star was born in 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri and had a long career in showbiz, having roles in both TV and film.

She starred as Mags in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” as well as playing Golda Meir in Steven Spielberg’s “Munich.”

The actress recently had roles in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “ “Blue Bloods,” “The Affair,” and “Chicago Med.”

She appeared in multiple “Law & Order” episodes, most recently starring in a 2010 episode of “SVU” as the villain Rosa Donetti. Prior to that she had a recurring role on the original “Law & Order” series playing Judge Elizabeth Mizener.

Cohen also had a career on Broadway, with roles in productions of “Ivanov” and “Orpheus Descending.”

She is survived by her husband Ronald, who she married in 1964.

— Stephanie Swaim