Sha’Carri Richardson Will Miss Tokyo Olympics After Being Left Off 4×100 Relay Team

Olympic hopeful and breakout star Sha’Carri Richardson will not be competing in Tokyo this summer after all.

The sprinting phenom – who attracted international attention for her standout performance in last month’s track and field trials, as well as her subsequent suspension for testing positive for marijuana – was left off the final roster for USA Track & Field’s women’s 4×100-meter relay team, which was released on Tuesday.

Sha’Carri’s omission from the list dashed her second and final opportunity to compete in an event in the 2021 Games. She had previously secured a spot in the women’s 100 meters, but she was forced to vacate her spot after her positive drug test resulted in a one-month suspension – a time frame that overlapped with the date of the race.

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 19: Sha’Carri Richardson looks on after winning the Women’s 100 Meter final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In a statement on Tuesday, USA Track & Field confirmed that her suspension would not be shortened in order to allow her to compete in the event.

“While USATF fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti-Doping Agency rules related to THC should be reevaluated, it would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies following competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games,” the organization said in part in a statement, per NBC News.

USA Track & Field added that they were “incredibly sympathetic” toward Sha’Carri’s “extenuating circumstances,” and that they “strongly applaud her accountability.”

In an interview with “TODAY” last week, Sha’Carri revealed that she had used cannabis – a substance banned during competition periods – after finding out from a reporter that her biological mother had died days before the Olympic trials.

“I know what I did, I know what I’m supposed to do … and I still made that decision,” Sha’Carri said. “I’m not making an excuse or looking for empathy in my case. However, being in that position in my life, finding out something like that … dealing with the relationship I have with my mother, that definitely was a very heavy topic on me.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

Read More

Cody Simpson Qualifies For Olympic Swimming Trials

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.