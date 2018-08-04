'Shadowhunters' Stars Reflect On Show As They Wrap Filming The Final Episodes

The stars of "Shadowhunters" have nothing but love for the show.
The Freeform series is coming to an end after Season 3 airs, and stars Kat McNamara, Harry Shum Jr. and Emeraude Toubia took to social media to reflect about the show.
Kat, who plays Clary, shared two photos from set and wrote a lengthy statement about her time on the show.
"Playing Clary is an honor that has taught me more than I can express. She is strong, courageous, compassionate, badass, and broken, and I love every little imperfect piece of her," Kat wrote on Instagram on Saturday.
"She will always be a part of me and I’d like to think I left a little part of me with her. Beyond that, the family created from the cast and crew, to the writers and producers, to you angels is something to be cherished," she continued.
"Being a part of a story that resonates for so many people and has a real positive influence on their lives is a rare gift and privilege that I will forever treasure. We have been breathing rarified air here in the Shadow World, whether or not we knew it," she added.
"This experience is lightning in a bottle and I will spend the rest of my life trying to find it again. However, if you take anything with you from this, take this: the story doesn’t end here. It lives on and continues in all of us as we carry on the #ShadowhuntersLegacy as a group of people who stand for acceptance, love, and unity. Hail and farewell, angels. All my love . You know what they say... when one door closes," she concluded.
Emeraude Toubia, who plays Isabelle, shared a cast photo on Instagram on Friday.
"Izzy can do anything with friends like these," she wrote.
Harry Shum Jr., who plays Magnus Bane, also took to Instagram to share a short but sweet message on Saturday.
"TY," he captioned a cast photo.
Will you miss "Shadowhunters"?
