'Shadowhunters' Stars Reflect On Show As They Wrap Filming The Final Episodes

The stars of "Shadowhunters" have nothing but love for the show.

The Freeform series is coming to an end after Season 3 airs, and stars Kat McNamara, Harry Shum Jr. and Emeraude Toubia took to social media to reflect about the show.

Kat, who plays Clary, shared two photos from set and wrote a lengthy statement about her time on the show.

"Playing Clary is an honor that has taught me more than I can express. She is strong, courageous, compassionate, badass, and broken, and I love every little imperfect piece of her," Kat wrote on Instagram on Saturday.