Shailene Woodley Survived On 350 Calories A Day For Her 'Adrift' Role: 'It Was F***ing Miserable'

Shailene Woodley put her body through the wringer on the set of "Adrift."

In a new interview for The Times of London, the "Big Little Lies" star opened up about undergoing an extreme diet to portray Tami Oldham, an experienced sailor who gets stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean for 41 days.

"For the last two weeks [of filming], I had a can of salmon, some steamed broccoli and two egg yolks every day -- 350 calories," she said. "It was f***ing miserable."

The lack of food kept her up at night, so she turned to alcohol to aid her sleep.

"I can't sleep when I’m hungry, so I would have a glass of wine to basically pass the f*** out," Shailene explained.

