Shailene Woodley Survived On 350 Calories A Day For Her 'Adrift' Role: 'It Was F***ing Miserable'

Shailene Woodley put her body through the wringer on the set of "Adrift."
In a new interview for The Times of London, the "Big Little Lies" star opened up about undergoing an extreme diet to portray Tami Oldham, an experienced sailor who gets stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean for 41 days.
"For the last two weeks [of filming], I had a can of salmon, some steamed broccoli and two egg yolks every day -- 350 calories," she said. "It was f***ing miserable."
The lack of food kept her up at night, so she turned to alcohol to aid her sleep.
"I can't sleep when I’m hungry, so I would have a glass of wine to basically pass the f*** out," Shailene explained.
The 26-year-old shot the adventure flick last summer in Fiji, but most of her acting work wasn't done on the island.
"We filmed over 90 percent of the movie in the open sea," she told Jimmy Kimmel last month. "So, we would get up at 4 AM, go through hair and makeup, and then motorboat out – for about two hours sometimes – into the middle of the ocean, where we could see no land anymore, and spend 12 hours on a boat."
"And was that terrible?" Jimmy asked.
"It was terrible sometimes. The days that everyone got seasick and couldn't stop puking -- those were not fun days," Shailene said.
Her co-star, Sam Claflin, also chatted with BBC Radio 1 about battling nausea out at sea.
"When we did the day of filming where everyone was seasick, I actually recovered very quickly," he said.
"Literally, in the middle of a take, I went, 'One sec,' [puked], and then was like, 'All right, where were we?'"
