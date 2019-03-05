Shannen Doherty On Luke Perry: ‘Yesterday Morning I Got A Phone Call That Devastated Me’ 

Shannen Doherty is still reeling from the loss of her “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Luke Perry. Shannen and Luke played loves on-screen in the hit series as Brenda and Luke, and Shannen is breaking her silence on the loss of her longtime friend and co-star.

“Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me. I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts,” Shannen wrote on Instagram alongside a slew of sweet pics. “But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now.”

Shannen is just one of many actors who have been shaken by the loss of Luke. Several of his other “90210” co-stars, including Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering, shared what a devastating loss it has been to them too.

Luke passed away on Monday at 52 years old after suffering a massive stroke the week prior. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing, Access learned from a statement from his rep.

