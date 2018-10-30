Shaun White Apologizes For His Controversial Halloween Costume

"I owe everyone in the Special Olympics community an apology for my poor choice of Halloween costume the other night," the three-time Olympic gold medalist posted to Twitter. "It was a last-minute decision. It was the wrong one. The Special Olympics are right to call me out on it. They do great work supporting many tremendous athletes and I am so sorry for being insensitive. Lesson learned."

The acclaimed Olympian dressed as "Simple Jack," a mentally disabled character from the movie "Tropic Thunder." When the movie was released in 2008, director Ben Stiller came under fire for the character's insensitivity to disability groups.

Shaun's decision to go as Simple Jack to a Halloween party disappointed special needs parents and members from the Special Olympics, ensuing his apology.