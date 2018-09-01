Shauna Sexton Shuts Down Claim She Got Ben Affleck 'Thrown Into Rehab': I 'Never Drank' With Him

Shauna Sexton is shutting down talk that she played a role in Ben Affleck's return to rehab.
The Playboy model, who is rumored to have romanced the "Justice League" actor in the days before his Aug. 22 check-in to a Malibu treatment center, penned two lengthy messages in her own defense after an Instagram commenter suggested she was to blame for Ben's apparent relapse.
The online drama began last Saturday – three days after Ben's admission to the facility – when the 22-year-old shared an Instagram snap of herself holding a glass of red wine in a romantic dinner setting.
"Happy as sh** man," Shauna captioned the photo.
When one Instagram commenter got curious about the Playmate's dinner company and asked if she was out on the town with Ben, another responded with a jab: "Lol she already got him thrown into rehab."
Shauna was quick to defend herself, telling the user that it was "bizarre" for her to leave such a negative comment.
"It's even more bizarre to me that you can somehow correlate someone's poor person (sic) decisions to anyone other than that person," she continued. "Never drank around or with him for the record."
Later in the week, her online detractor returned, continuing to push the argument that Shauna was a bad influence on the "Live by Night" director.
"You've been arrested twice for underage drinking and public intoxication just last year, so please tell me again you don't like to drink or party lmao," the user wrote in part.
In response, Shauna – who told Playboy in May that her go-to drink is "whiskey all day" – admitted that she "absolutely" loves to drink and party. "Most 22-year-olds do," she wrote.
The brunette also owned up to the aforementioned arrests, acknowledging that she did get in trouble with the law for two drinking incidents in the past.
"I got put in the drunk tank when I was 17 for having a fake ID and drinking underage at a bar in Virginia Beach, and despite the fact that most people have used a fake ID as well as drank underage, it was a dumb mistake on my behalf and an embarrassing one at that," she wrote.
"Then, the weekend of my 21st birthday I got obliterated and would up getting left at a bar at the ocean front in Virginia Beach, where I was again taken to the drunk tank for being intoxicated publicly while attempting to find a ride home."
“Do these mistakes define me? No, [it's] stupid miniscule sh** I learned from," she continued. "Do these mistakes mean that I am human? Yes."
Shauna then turned back to Ben, arguing that her history didn't mean she'd try to undermine his wellbeing.
"Do these mistakes mean I would disrespect someone's hard earned sobriety by drinking with them or in front of them? Hell no. I have limitless respect for those who take action and actually do something about it."
"With that being said, Ben is a grown a** man, baby," she added. "He makes his own decisions. Blaming a 22-year-old for someone's 3rd time in rehab is just ridiculous. He is a human. I am human. You are human. We all are going to f*** up, it's just a matter of learning from it."
Shauna's response won over her online critic, who apologized for pinning Ben's return to rehab on her.
"I shouldn't have blamed you for his relapse; as long as you didn’t hand him the bottle that's 100% on him," the user wrote in part.
Ben has struggled with alcohol abuse in the past and previously completed treatment for his addiction in March 2017. In a candid Facebook post shared at the time, he described his battle with alcohol as something he will "continue to confront" in the hopes of living life "to the fullest" and setting an example for his three children.