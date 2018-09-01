Shauna Sexton Shuts Down Claim She Got Ben Affleck 'Thrown Into Rehab': I 'Never Drank' With Him

Shauna Sexton is shutting down talk that she played a role in Ben Affleck's return to rehab.

The Playboy model, who is rumored to have romanced the "Justice League" actor in the days before his Aug. 22 check-in to a Malibu treatment center, penned two lengthy messages in her own defense after an Instagram commenter suggested she was to blame for Ben's apparent relapse.

The online drama began last Saturday – three days after Ben's admission to the facility – when the 22-year-old shared an Instagram snap of herself holding a glass of red wine in a romantic dinner setting.

"Happy as sh** man," Shauna captioned the photo.