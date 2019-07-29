Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Make A Splash In Miami With Steamy Makeout Session

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s summer romance just keeps heating up!

The rumored couple left fans in “Stitches” while taking an ocean dip in Miami Beach on Monday. Photographs captured the pop stars sharing a steamy liplock in the water before holding hands during a boardwalk stroll.

Both singers opted for casual chic swimwear. Camila paired her high-cut white one-piece with a colorful, sheer sarong and Shawn bared his abs in black Nike trunks.

OKAY but Camila is so tiny and Shawn is to tall, also their hands omg 🥺 pic.twitter.com/MAB590tQDH — sharon (@tommobehappy) July 30, 2019

Shawn and Camila’s sunny outing comes just one day after the “Havana” songstress was spotted cheering on her apparent beau throughout his show at AmericanAirlines Arena. The 22-year-old attended the concert with family and also posed for an impromptu snap to make a fan’s fifth birthday wish come true.

It’s not the first time Camila and the “If I Can’t Have You” crooner have appeared smitten in public.

Romance speculation first sparked between them following multiple swoon-worthy sightings earlier this month. Though skeptics initially argued that the hitmakers were simply promoting their new duet “Señorita,” Shawn and Camila’s look of love keeps growing stronger.

Neither star has spoken out directly on their relationship status, but this latest PDA session seems to be doing all the talking they need!

— Erin Biglow