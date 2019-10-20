Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Shoot Down Breakup Rumors In An Epic Way

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are doing great, according to them!

The “Stitches” singer shared a loved up snap with Camila, where he’s seen with his arm around her as she gives him a kiss.

He put a heart emoji as the caption and Camila commented four heart emojis.

🖤

The “Havana” singer also shut down split rumors on her IG story, sharing a screenshot of an article titled, “Proof Shawn and Camila Are Broken Up.”

Above the photo she wrote, “Well when the F*CK  were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes.”

The posts come after rumors began to swirl that the couple had called it quits because Shawn had deleted the now-infamous fish kiss video that went majorly viral after he posted it.

So glad #Shawnmila is still going strong!

