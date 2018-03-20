Shawn Mendes Announces New Single 'In My Blood'

"In My Blood" may not be the only track Shawn drops this week. The singer mysteriously shared another pic on his Instagram, teasing another date – March 23 – hinting that another announcement could be coming!

This new single is the first new release from Shawn since "There's Nothin' Holdin' Me Back" dropped in April 2017. The song achieved song of the summer status and peaked at no. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Shawn has been hard at work on his upcoming third studio album for quite some time. The heartthrob shared a hot, shirtless pic on the beach last month, captioned "Album soon come."