Shawn Mendes Announces New Single 'In My Blood'

Shawn Mendes finally showed fans some "Mercy" by announcing his new single!

The 19-year-old superstar announced his new single – "In My Blood" – will drop this Thursday, March 22.

#InMyBlood March 22nd

His reveal comes after days of teasing fans on social media with sneak peeks at his new album art, including a massive billboard in Times Square.

"In My Blood" may not be the only track Shawn drops this week. The singer mysteriously shared another pic on his Instagram, teasing another date – March 23 – hinting that another announcement could be coming!

This new single is the first new release from Shawn since "There's Nothin' Holdin' Me Back" dropped in April 2017. The song achieved song of the summer status and peaked at no. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Shawn has been hard at work on his upcoming third studio album for quite some time. The heartthrob shared a hot, shirtless pic on the beach last month, captioned "Album soon come."

album soon come

There's nothing holding Shawn back now!  

