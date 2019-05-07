Shawn Mendes & Hailey Bieber At The Met Gala Is Making The Internet Wish For A Reunion!

A lot can happen in a year!

After raising eyebrows on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala when they showed up together on the famous steps, Shawn Mendes and Hailey Bieber both attended fashion’s biggest night solo on Monday, May 6. And the Internet is having a hard time dealing with it.

The 20-year-old “Lost In Japan” singer looked handsome in a Saint Laurent black suit while Hailey stunned in a pink, backless Alexander Wang gown.

Although the model is now married to Justin Bieber (who was a no-show at the event), Twitter couldn’t stop talking about a potential run-in between the rumored ex-couple.

The twosome were linked back in October of 2017 until the following May, according to Us. Less than two months later, Hailey was engaged to the “Sorry” hitmaker.

“Remember that one year at met gala when Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin went together,” one Twitter user wrote with pictures of the former red carpet duo.

remember that one year at met gala when shawn mendes and hailey baldwin went together. :') @metgala pic.twitter.com/zWiM4hDqW6 — 🧜🦋🌺 (@saritzyyyx0) May 5, 2019

“TBT to the Met Gala last year when Hailey Baldwin went with Shawn Mendes and two to three months later was engaged to Justin Bieber,” tweeted another.

Tbt to the Met Gala last year when Hailey Baldwin went with Shawn Mendes and two to three months later was engaged to Justin Bieber. pic.twitter.com/Y3pHxiCm2N — Payton Hoover (@P_Hoov) May 6, 2019

Shawn addressed his relationship with Hailey during an interview with Rolling Stone in November of 2018, calling it “a zone of limbo.”

“I don’t even want to put a title on it,” he said.

The “In My Blood” singer also revealed that he texted Hailey “congratulations” after she married Justin in a courthouse in September 2018.

“I am really happy for them,” he said. “She’s not just a beautiful person visually, but she’s one of the most beautiful hearts I’ve ever met.”