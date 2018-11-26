Shawn Mendes Shades Rolling Stone On Twitter For Not Telling His Full Story

But it seems like Shawn isn't a fan of how the quote was taken. He took to Twitter on Monday and posted a photo of the cover alongside some commentary.

"Of course i have my insecurities and struggles but that’s just one part of me. Sometimes the positive side of a story doesn’t always get fully told and I wish it had here. I love what i do and i love you guys so much," Shawn wrote and added a heart emoji.

Shawn didn't address what specifically was missing from the Rolling Stone story, but he did seem to feel that some of the more positive messages were not shared here.

In the cover story, Shawn also opened up about his past rumored romance with Hailey Baldwin. While he confirmed that they had something between them, he explained that it was still working itself out.

"I don’t even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo….I texted Hailey [after her engagement], 'Congratulations,' and I really am happy for them. She’s still one of the f*cking coolest people ever — she's not just a beautiful person visually, but she's one of the most beautiful hearts I've ever met."

Hailey got engaged to and married Justin Bieber earlier this year.