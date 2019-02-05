Shemar Moore is mourning the loss of his former co- star, Kristoff St. John.

The actors starred opposite of one another as half-brothers on popular CBS soap opera, “The Young & the Restless.”

The 49-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday to share a positive message about the impact Kristoff had on his life along with many photos of the two of them on set.

“Mr. Kristoff St. John, I lost my brother yesterday,” he said in an Instagram video. “I’ve never had a brother, but you were my brother. You showed me the way, you were my mentor, you were my inspiration. You showed me what true talent was.”

Shemar also credited his acting mentor’s accomplishments as “the most popular, iconic, African American soap star.”

“Celebrate this man. The most popular, iconic black man in soap opera history. Give him that, he earned that,” he said.

The “S.W.A.T” actor also offered his condolences to Kristoff’s family.

“Cry your tears, I’m crying right along with you…He loved you, he loved us,” he said.

Kristoff was found dead at home in Woodland Hills on Sunday after a possible alcohol overdose at the age of 52, according to a report from NBC News.

Rest in peace, Kristoff St. John.