Shonda Rhimes Reveals Which Characters She Wants To Bring Back To 'Grey's Anatomy'

Consider this an open invitation for some fan-favorites to return to Shondaland.
Producer Shonda Rhimes – showrunner of ABC's iconic TGIT lineup – spilled some serious tea about her hit shows during an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday. Fans hit the 48-year-old with some pressing questions, specifically about "Grey's Anatomy."
Shonda was flooded with inquiries about the fate of some doctors who left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and her candid answers didn't disappoint. When asked which character she'd want to bring back to the series, the executive producer revealed she really misses George O'Malley, played by T.R. Knight.
"If I could bring back any Grey's character, it would be George O'Malley," she said. "I love George so much and I miss George so much! He was such an awesome character and he was super funny, and adorable, and amazing. George!"
While the Emmys Hall of Famer didn't divulge if an effort will be made to bring T.R. back home, Shonda did confess that she did make an attempt to bring back another beloved character to no avail when a fan specifically asked about Callie Torres, played by Sara Ramirez.
"Let me tell you something, we tried! CBS has a hold of her, because she's on another show and we can't get her out," Shonda said, referring to Sara's role on "Madam Secretary."
"But we love her...ALWAYS. This is her home. Come home, Callie."
And of course, even Shonda is missing Kate Walsh's character, Addison Forbes Montgomery. A follower pleaded with the producer to bring the doctor back after she relocated to Los Angeles (which fans watched in the spinoff "Private Practice), but unfortunately Kate's schedule makes the comeback impossible.
"I need Addison Forbes Montgomery too! I can't bring back people who don't exist, in terms of availability," Shonda replied. "Kate Walsh is busy people. She's busy!"
Anything is possible for "Grey's Anatomy," which is headed into its 15th season. Shonda added that the show is well into production, shutting down speculation that "Grey's" has run its course on ABC.
"We're filming it now. They've already had their first table read and they're off and running," she said. "It is pretty great. It keeps going. The show just keeps on going. You guys are amazing."