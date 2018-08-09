Shonda Rhimes Reveals Which Characters She Wants To Bring Back To 'Grey's Anatomy'

Consider this an open invitation for some fan-favorites to return to Shondaland.

Producer Shonda Rhimes – showrunner of ABC's iconic TGIT lineup – spilled some serious tea about her hit shows during an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday. Fans hit the 48-year-old with some pressing questions, specifically about "Grey's Anatomy."

Shonda was flooded with inquiries about the fate of some doctors who left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and her candid answers didn't disappoint. When asked which character she'd want to bring back to the series, the executive producer revealed she really misses George O'Malley, played by T.R. Knight.