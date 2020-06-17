‘Siesta Key’s’ Alex Kompothecras Fired After Allegedly Sharing Racist Posts

Alex Kompothecras won’t be returning to “Siesta Key.”

The reality star has been fired from the MTV series after reportedly sharing racist posts on social media. Fan accounts have recirculated the alleged images in recent days and MTV announced in a Twitter statement the network was officially parting ways with Alex.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” the tweet read. “He will not be in future seasons of ‘Siesta Key.'”

The news dropped the same day new episodes of “Siesta Key’s” third season premiered after a three-month hiatus. Alex and girlfriend Alyssa Salerno welcomed a daughter together just last week and her pregnancy was planned to be a prominent storyline on the show going forward, along with drama surrounding Alex’s ex, Juliette Porter.

The 25-year-old gushed over new fatherhood earlier this week, posting the first photos of his and Alyssa’s baby girl alongside a heartfelt caption.

“The most incredible moment of my life… Is when I met you Alessi,” he wrote.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Alex’s rep for comment. His father, Gary Kompothecras, is a producer on the show.

Alex’s “Siesta Key” exit comes days after MTV dropped “The Challenge” star Dee Nguyen upon “offensive” social media remarks she made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“IDK why some of you think I’m anti-BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity,” one since-deleted tweet read.

In addition, Dee faced criticism for sharing “thirst trap” content on Blackout Tuesday, and responded to one commenter, writing, “people die every f***ing day.”

The 27-year-old issued a now-deleted apology in which she revealed her intent to step away from social media to focus on her mental health and pledged her support for Black Lives Matter.

As of Wednesday, Alex had yet to publicly respond to his departure from “Siesta Key.”

— Erin Biglow