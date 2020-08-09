Simon Cowell Hospitalized After Breaking Back From Biking Accident

Simon Cowell has been hospitalized after he broke his back.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge fell and broke his back while testing his electric bicycle at his family house in Malibu, according to multiple reports. He was expected to have surgery Saturday evening.

“He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands,” the mogul’s rep told PEOPLE.

The 60-year-old has been in quarantine at home during the coronavirus pandemic with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their 6-year-old son, Eric, as well as her 14-year-old son, Adam, from a previous relationship.

Back in May, Simon shared with PEOPLE what he and his son have been up to during quarantine.

“We definitely have more family time together now. We watch movies in the evening, play together, read books, comics, everything,” he told the magazine at the time.

He also revealed how he’s staying fit amid the pandemic. “Cycle, walk, swim, push-ups. I haven’t cheated on my diet. I feel really healthy at the moment,” he shared.