'The Sinner' Is Renewed For Season 2

"The Sinner" is coming back for Season 2.



USA confirmed that the hit show will return with an eight-episode season in Summer 2018. This time, Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) will return to his hometown in rural New York to look into a gut-wrenching crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son, with no apparent motive.

As Ambrose dives deeper into the case, he discovers there's nothing ordinary about the boy or where her came from. According to the release, "He’s pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets -- and a mysterious woman who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle."

The show will feature Derek Simonds as executive producer and showrunner, Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple as executive producers through their company Iron Ocean.

Biel starred in the first season of the show, but will not be in the second season. Her return as showrunner is a huge and exciting move!