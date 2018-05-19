Sir Elton John Performs At Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Reception

Sir Elton John arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Sir Elton John just performed at the royal wedding reception for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
"Sir Elton John has performed at the Lunchtime Reception for guests celebrating the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle," a statement from Kensington Palace read. "Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the Reception which was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle."
"Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family," the statement continued.
David Furnish and Sir Elton John leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Elton, who was a close friend of Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana, also performed at her funeral in 1997. He famously changed the words to "Candle In The Wind" to honor his friend and one of England's most beloved royals.
Elton attended Prince Harry's wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor earlier in the day with his husband, David Furnish. The pair were also married in Windsor.