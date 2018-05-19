Sir Elton John Performs At Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Reception

Sir Elton John just performed at the royal wedding reception for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Sir Elton John has performed at the Lunchtime Reception for guests celebrating the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle," a statement from Kensington Palace read. "Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the Reception which was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle."

"Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family," the statement continued.