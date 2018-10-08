Sneak Peek: French Montana's 'No Stylist' Music Video Features Drake, Naomi Campbell & More!

French Montana is dropping his music video for "No Stylist" and it's definitely going to be star-packed and trés chic!

In a sneak peek obtained by Access, French Montana teams up with Drake as they make a high fashion runway the backdrop for the music video. French Montana raps as models strut their stuff in what looks like the New York Public Library. The video also has cameos from some of your favorites celebrities including, Slick Rick, ASAP Rocky, Dapper Dan, Naomi Campbell and many more.

The full video drops Oct. 9, on VEVO 9am EST/6am PST — but for now, you can enjoy this!

Check it out below!