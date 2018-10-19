Sneak Peek Of 'Hocus Pocus' Turns 25: Bette Midler Joins Reunion Special

25 years later - and its still all a bunch of "Hocus Pocus"!

Almost a month after Freeform announced it's "Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Special," the OG star, Bette Midler, finally confirmed that she'd be joining the reunion - and we have a sneak preview of the special to prove it.

The actress also confirmed that she was joining in on the fun through social media on Friday.

"Wait, wait a minute," Bette said in a video posted on Freeform's YouTube page. "What's a Sanderson sister celebration without Winifred?" she asked assuming the voice of her iconic character.

The sneak preview and the YouTube video confirmed that the 72-year-old actress would be joining her former co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Thora Birch for the spooktacular special. 

The actress has been teasing a big reveal on Instagram for the past month – and we're so glad that this is it! 

View this post on Instagram

Join me @31NightsOfHalloween's #HocusPocus25thAnniversary Halloween Bash! We'll see you this Saturday, October 20, at 8:15pm/7:15c on @Freeform.

A post shared by Bette Midler (@bettemidler) on

"Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Special" will air on October 20 as part of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween.

-- Lauren Herbert

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue Lala

Related news

Latest News