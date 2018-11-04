'SNL': Pete Davidson Addresses Ariana Grande Breakup

Pete Davidson spoke out about his breakup with Ariana Grande on "Saturday Night Live."
The comedian had a segment about political candidates during "Weekend Update," joking he started to pay attention to the midterm elections after having to move back in with his mom.
At the end of his segment, though, Pete took a serious moment to address his split with Ariana.
"And the last thing I will say is I know some of you are curious about the breakup," he began. "But the truth is, it's nobody's business and sometimes things just don't work out. And that's okay.
"She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now, please go vote on Tuesday," he said.
As the audience cheered as his segment wrapped up, Pete added, "I'm still a great song, though," referring to the "Pete Davidson" song on Ariana's album "Sweetener."
Pete's remarks came the same night Ariana released a brand new song -- "Thank U, Next" -- the very remark she tweeted earlier this week after the "SNL" star made a joke about his failed engagements (including theirs) in a promo for the show.
In Ariana's new song, she addressed her split with Pete with the lyrics, "Even almost got married/And for Pete I’m so thankful."
-- Jolie Lash