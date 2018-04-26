'SNL's' 'Weekend Update' Anchors Colin Jost & Michael Che To Host 2018 Primetime Emmys

The Emmys are about to get a little taste of "Weekend Update."



"Saturday Night Live's" Colin Jost and Michael Che will host the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards when they return to NBC this fall.

Colin and Michael, who are co-head writers of "SNL," and anchor the weekly "Weekend Update" segment, will no doubt bring the laughs as they hit the podium to honor the best in television on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 PM ET. "SNL" creator and executive producer, Lorne Michaels will produce the telecast.