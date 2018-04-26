'SNL's' 'Weekend Update' Anchors Colin Jost & Michael Che To Host 2018 Primetime Emmys

The Emmys are about to get a
little taste of "Weekend Update."
"Saturday Night Live's" Colin Jost and Michael Che will host the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards when they return to NBC this fall.
Colin and Michael, who are co-head writers of "SNL," and anchor the weekly "Weekend Update" segment, will no doubt bring the laughs as they hit the podium to honor the best in television on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 PM ET. "SNL" creator and executive producer, Lorne Michaels will produce the telecast.
"We're proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce, and somehow that’s a real fact," Colin and Michael said in a joint statement.
Jenna and David hosted the show in 1999. The last time more than one person hosted the Emmys was in 2008, when it was helmed by Tom Bergeron, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandell, Jeff Probst and Ryan Seacrest.
Additionally, the last time the Emmys were on NBC (in 2014) former "Weekend Update" anchor Seth Meyers hosted the show.
The Emmys will air Monday, Sept. 17 from 8-11 PM ET and 5-8 PM PT on NBC.
-- Jolie Lash