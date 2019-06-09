Sober Demi Lovato Sips On Water & Red Bull At West Hollywood Pride Bash: ‘#BottleService’

Demi Lovato is maintaining her sobriety post-rehab, but her commitment doesn’t mean she can’t squeeze in some late-night fun.

Over the weekend, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer let loose at a pride party at a West Hollywood nightclub with a group of friends.

Demi dressed in her best rainbow attire for the occasion, rocking an electric zip-up, an orange top, hoop earrings and bright tangerine lipstick.

“Happy Pride!!! 🏳️‍🌈🎉🌈,” she captioned the colorful selfie.

The songstress and her friends documented the celebration on their Instagram Stories, sharing videos of themselves swaying to the music and busting a few dance moves.

Demi also shared two videos of herself sipping her drink of choice: Red Bull with a straw.

The Disney Channel alum also had some bottled water at the ready and couldn’t help but laugh over her selection of refreshments.

“#BottleService,” she quipped, adding an amused emoji.

In January, Demi celebrated six months of sobriety. To mark the occasion, the 26-year-old received her six-month chip, as well as a slice of funfetti cake that read, “Happy six months. We are so f***ing proud of you,” in icing.

The milestone was a major one for Demi, who was hospitalized last summer following a near-fatal drug overdose at her Los Angeles home.

Since returning from rehab last fall, the vocalist has been candid about her sobriety journey and kept fans in the loop as to her progress.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera Swoons Over Demi Lovato Losing It At Her Vegas Residency: ‘She’s Just The Dream’



On March 15 – which, had she not relapsed, would have been her seven-year sober anniversary – Demi penned a heartfelt Instagram note reflecting on her past and her path ahead.

“I don’t regret going out, because I needed to make those mistakes,” she wrote. “But I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes.”

“I didn’t lose 6 years, I’ll always have that experience,” she added. “But now, I just get to add to that time with a new journey and time count.”

Demi also gave advice to others who are struggling with the same challenges she’s faced.

“If you’ve relapsed and are afraid to get help again, just know that it’s possible to take that step towards recovery. If you’re alive today, you can make it back. You’re worth it.”