Social Media Star Manny MUA Debuts First Product From New Makeup Line & Fans Are Already Obsessed

Social media sensation and beauty savant Manny MUA is finally ready to debut the first product from his very own makeup line, Lunar Beauty.

The 27-year-old influencer announced on his YouTube channel on Saturday that his first eye shadow palette – named "Life's A Drag" – will drop on June 2nd. This is the first launch from Lunar Beauty, a makeup line that Manny has been working on over a year and a half.