Social Media Star Manny MUA Debuts First Product From New Makeup Line & Fans Are Already Obsessed

Social media sensation and beauty savant Manny MUA is finally ready to debut the first product from his very own makeup line, Lunar Beauty.
The 27-year-old influencer announced on his YouTube channel on Saturday that his first eye shadow palette – named "Life's A Drag" – will drop on June 2nd. This is the first launch from Lunar Beauty, a makeup line that Manny has been working on over a year and a half.
"I truly did my best with this palette and I can say from the bottom of my heart that I am so proud of myself for creating this product," he shared in the video. "I hope you see the love and thought I poured into my lil baby … I hope you enjoy this because Lunar Beauty is for you guys," Manny added.
The palette itself contains 14 shades (eight neutral shades and six bold pops of color), along with a dual-ended brush.
Manny also revealed the meaning behind the palette's name, "Life's A Drag."
"All the shades are inspired by the drag and LGBTQ community," he said. "I actually started my career … in drag. … I really wanted to do something that was paying homage to the drag community."
"To my drag is not only about female impression," he added. "It's about the freedom of expression."
To promote the new palette, Manny collaborated with "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Farrah Moan and Shea Coulee.
Watch Manny's full reveal video below!