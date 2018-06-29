Social Media Stars Niki & Gabi DeMartino Deliver Sheer Pop Perfection On New Track 'Sleep It Off'

Twin sisters and social media superstars Niki and Gabi DeMartino are two of the top YouTube creators with over 6.7 million subscribers, but now they’re primed to take over the music word.

The duo dropped their latest single – "Sleep It Off" – on Friday, and it's a perfectly polished, EDM flavored pop track that both fans and new listeners will find to be an instant must-play.

On "Sleep It Off," Niki and Gabi sing about overcoming a major fight or miscommunication with a loved one, and it's specifically inspired by their own relationship as sisters.