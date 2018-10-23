Sofia Richie Looks Red Hot In New Instagram Photos

Sofia Richie, is that you?
Sofia, the daughter of music superstar and "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie, struck a pose in a cherry red wig, and posted the sultry snap to her Instagram account on Monday!
In the super-sexy pic, the 20-year-old is sporting a racy red bra and vinyl shorts with a jewel-encrusted belt.
For effect, she's giving a sexy stare in the direction of a cherry. And, her makeup is on point with the red eyeliner glow.
"Dare to play," she captioned the Monday-posted snap.
Sofia shared a host of sexy and stylish pics on her Insta on Monday, including this one, where she's looking pretty in pink, while holding the adorable pup.
Another shot shows her in a blonde/pink wig, where she's giving off a sultry stare (and again, holding the cute doggie).
"Carebear," she captioned this snap.