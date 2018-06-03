Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Break Up Days After Family Vacation (Report)

Scott was reportedly spotted getting cozy with another woman during Kanye West's album listening party in Wyoming last week while Sofia stayed home on the West Coast.

According to Us Weekly, the model had already found out that Scott previously cheated on her in Miami. Once she caught wind of his reported behavior in Wyoming, however, that was "the icing on the cake" to call things off for good.

The couple first sparked dating rumors last May and were spotted out and about multiple times until going Instagram official with cuddled-up snaps in the fall. They made their first public appearance together at the Art Basel Kick-Off celebration in Miami back in December.

During their St. Barts trip, Sofia honored Scott's special day with a sweet Insta pic of the pair embracing in the ocean.