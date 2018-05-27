Sofia Richie Sends Scott Disick Birthday Message With Sexy Beach Snap & A Huge Kiss

Sofia Richie is wishing her man Scott Disick a happy birthday with some seriously sexy snaps!
She put up two pics on her Instagram on Saturday to wish her boyfriend of one year a happy birthday. In the first pic, the two are cuddled up in aquamarine water and staring at the camera with a sultry glance. She captioned the pic, "Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you."
sofiarichie: Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you (Credit: Instagram)
In the second snap, Sofia, 19, is showing off her incredible physique as she struts on the beach.
She captioned the snap, "Names Buck."
sofiarichie: Names Buck (Credit: Instagram)
The duo are clearly celebrating Scott's 35th birthday somewhere stunning, and Sofia even arranged to have a birthday cake with candles ready for Scott to blow out to ring in his special day. She shared more photos of the special evening on her Instagram story, including this snap where she's giving him a big kiss.
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick share a kiss on his 35th birthday. (Credit: Instagram Story)
Happy birthday, Scott.