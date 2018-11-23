Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Celebrate Third Anniversary With An Epically Over-The-Top Thanksgiving

Sofia Vergara knows how to throw an epic party!

The "Modern Family" star shared details about her over-the-top celebration on her Instagram.

The fete featured gorgeous fall floral décor that covered her lavish dining room, place settings featured sparkly placemats and cute acorn and pumpkin name tags.

View this post on Instagram

Details???? #celebrate #givethanks

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

WATCH: Sofía Vergara Tops Forbes 2018 List Of Highest-Paid TV Actresses

There was even a cute festive cake adorned with a turkey ornament. Other goodies included a pie, another cake adorned with pumpkins, cookies, bars, fudge and more!

Sofia served guests eggnog in copper pumpkin cups from a gorgeous bar.

View this post on Instagram

I gave them eggnog ???? happy thanksgiving everyone !!????

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

READ: Selena Gomez, Sofia Vergara & More Support Jennifer Lopez At Her Las Vegas Residency

No detail was missed, her little doggie even had a festive fall outfit!

Sofia and her hubby Joe Manganiello looked super in love at the celebration.

View this post on Instagram

Thanksgiving ????????????

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Thanksgiving also marked another exciting milestone for the couple – their third wedding anniversary!

The actress shared a loved-up snap of the couple hugging each other.

"Happy aniversary love of my life!!!!!!" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Happy aniversary love of my life!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Joe also posted a tribute to his wife, sharing a photo of them dancing at their wedding.

"Thankful that three years ago I made the best decision of my life," he gushed.

View this post on Instagram

Thankful that three years ago today I made the best decision of my life...

A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello) on

Seems like the couple is super happy!

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News