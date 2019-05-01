Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Had A Sweet Backstage Moment Before His Billboard Music Awards Performance

Sophie Turner is her fiancé’s No. 1 fan!

While the “Dark Phoenix” star posed separately from Joe Jonas on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet, she reunited with her man backstage for a quick romantic moment in a video exclusive to Access.

In the seconds before Joe went to prepare for his big performance with his brothers, Sophie squeezed in some last-minute words of support.

“You’ll kill it!” she squealed, holding his hand in hers. The blonde kept her eyes locked on Joe’s until it was time for him to get ready.

“OK. Alright. Love you! Good luck!” she called out as they went their separate ways.

“Thanks, babe,” he shouted back.

The Jonas Brothers are set to perform “Sucker” onstage, but the guys may be throwing it back to some of their ’00s hits, too, an insider told Access.

We can’t wait to see what Joe, Nick and Kevin have in store!

