Sophie Turner Reveals Joe Jonas ‘Saved My Life’ During Time When She Was ‘Mentally Unwell’

Sophie Turner credits her husband Joe Jonas with helping her through “a phase of being mentally unwell.”

The “Game of Thrones” star opened up in a new interview with the Sunday Times about meeting Joe Jonas when she was 20 and struggling with growing up in the spotlight.

Sophie said it was especially difficult being in the public eye through her teenage years. “Having your adolescence being displayed in public, that’s something I really wish hadn’t happened,” she told the Times. “Being in the age of social media when that’s happening, I think I would be a much saner person if I hadn’t been documented from 13 — your most awkward, uncomfortable, unsure-of-yourself years.”

The “Dark Phoenix” star revealed that she even stopped having her period for a year when she went on an extreme diet. “Suddenly, everyone’s metabolism slows down at 17, 18 and then that’s documented. My skin and everything. People commenting on it. I was too aware of my body at a young age. And it just kind of took over my mind, it was all I would think about. Calorie counting, everything. Oh, I’ll just eat nuts today,” the actress revealed. “I stopped having my period for a year — that’s when I decided to have therapy.”

It was at this time in her life when she met Joe Jonas, who encouraged her to work through her self-esteem issues. “He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that,” Sophie told the publication. “I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

Sophie and Joe have been linked since November 2016 and announced their engagement via Instagram on October 16, 2017.

The couple surprised fans when they tied the knot in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in April of this year.

Diplo documented the nuptials on his Instagram story and in live video, giving fans a peek at the couple entering a Sin City chapel and later exchanging vows with apparent Ring Pops (!) as an Elvis impersonator officiated the ceremony. Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin were on hand at the altar in matching suits.

The groom himself also posted a video of Diplo lending his DJ skills to the event, where Dan + Shay were seen performing an acoustic version of their hit “Speechless” as Sophie walked down the aisle. Khalid was among the other BBMAs celebs spotted in attendance.

Sophie will be seen in Sunday night’s series finale of “Game of Thrones.”