Sorry, Rihanna! Ryan Reynolds Is Over The Tiny Sunglasses Trend

(Instagram / Getty Images)
Ryan Reynolds has had it with the tiny sunglasses trend.
Pint-sized frames have taken over Hollywood, with celebs like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner rocking them on streets and red carpets. For these stylish it-girls, the skinnier the frames the better!
The tiny sunglasses trend is a major '90s throwback, but other stars are ready to throw them back out. After seeing Kylie step out at the Met Gala rocking the viral trend, the "Oceans 8" star threw some serious shade on Twitter.
"I think we will regret this tiny sunglasses look," she wrote. The tweet amassed over 100,000 likes, and was even endorsed by the Princess of Genovia herself, Anne Hathaway.
Now even Ryan Reynolds can't resist roasting tiny sunglasses. The "Deadpool" star shared a hilarious pic of himself wearing his daughter's sunglasses to his Instagram on Wednesday, proving the look just isn't for everyone.
"I'm really into the whole tiny sunglasses trend. Thanks for your support everyone," he sarcastically quipped.
The post instantly went viral, seemingly sealing the fate of the poorly fitting accessories.
Sorry Kardashians, but what Ryan says goes! RIP tiny glasses.