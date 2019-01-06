Soulja Boy is giving his thanks!

The “Crank That” rapper was among motorist whose vehicles were trapped on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu from flash floods and mudslides over the weekend. The 28-year-old performer, aka DeAndre Cortez Way, took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that he was a victim to the dangerous weather.

“Was involved in a very bad car accident last night due to a flash flood and mud slide,” he tweeted.

Was involved in a very bad car accident last night due to a flash flood and mud slide. 🙏🏾 — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 6, 2019

The artist also retweeted an image of the mudslides and revealed that he “got stuck” driving and “almost went into the ocean.”

My car got stuck too almost went into the ocean 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ks4HlrsS9u — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 6, 2019

The “HML” rapper noted on Instagram that he isn’t worried about his car’s damages, he’s just lucky to be alive!

“I’m just thankful to be alive, I don’t care about the car it’s materialistic you can’t take it with you when you’re gone,” he wrote.

The mudslides and flash floods that struck Malibu and other areas of LA County were caused by heavy rain, per California Department of Transportation.